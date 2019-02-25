HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews are currently working to restore power in a large section of Holyoke.
Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse said that city officials are aware of a "widespread outage in the Ingleside area of the city" and noted that Holyoke Gas and Electric is working to address the issue.
City officials noted that it's estimated that the power won't be restored for at least three to four hours and as a result, a warming shelter will be opened at the War Memorial building on Appleton Street for those that need it.
Holyoke Police told Western Mass News they responded to the mall around 6 p.m. Monday after it lost power.
Mall spokesperson Lisa Wray noted that the mall has closed for the evening.
Police are also responding to a tree down on Homestead Avenue and Westfield Road.
Power lines are also down on Whiting Farms Road.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
