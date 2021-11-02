NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In Northampton, a pivotal election is underway. The city’s current mayor, David Narkewicz, is not running for a third term, so the city will have a new mayor elected tonight.
Narkewicz has been in office since 2012. On the ballot Tuesday was City Council President Gina-Louise Sciarra and local businessman Marc Warner, who are both vying to become the next mayor.
We checked in with polling locations across the city. So far, just 4,800 voters have cast a ballot in early voting, mail-in voting, or in-person on Tuesday.
Voters we spoke to said they feel this election season has drawn attention from city residents in what many said is a pivotal time for the city.
“I love that our town supports voting and really encourages people to get out. I feel like this was an amazing election cycle, lots of information out there and delivered to our door, signs everywhere…It was really exciting. There was a lot of energy this year,” said Jason Sarouhan of Northampton.
Sciarra did receive 60 percent of the vote in the preliminary election, so this might be a tough match up for Warner. Sciarra told Western Mass News she is proud of the campaign her team has run, regardless of the income.
"We’ve been doing this campaign since Mar. 2, so today’s Nov. 2, it’s been a long time with them working on it. And it feels good to finally get to this day to gorgeous day, we’ve worked really hard. I feel like we’ve given it our all and we feel good and no matter what I feel really proud of the campaign we’ve run," said Sciarra.
In the city council race, five of the nine city councilors could be new members next year. Also on the ballot is a vote for municipal internet for city residents.
City officials said so far, it’s been a low voter turnout for a race with two new mayoral candidates, however, Western Mass News noticed a rush, with voters headed to the polls after work.
Warner told Western Mass News he hopes more people head out to the polls and called the election a pivotal time for city residents.
"I hope they will come out to vote and look back and hear the words I’ve been able to convey in this election, the idea that we would benefit from a more sensible and well run city and I have the credentials to do that," explained Warner.
Polls in Northampton close at 8 p.m.
