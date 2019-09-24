SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The state has released the 2019 MCAS test results, showing student growth across the Bay State.
One of the success stories came from the Springfield public school system.
"There are new standards. This is the most difficult test in the country," said Springfield School Supt. Daniel Warwick.
The state MCAS scores are in and the results are positive for Springfield public schools.
"Every school was in the 'progress' area. No school didn’t make 'progress-forward,' so all of our schools - over 50 - made 'progress-forward,'" Warwick explained.
Warwick told Western Mass News he is proud with how students have done under the state's new accountability system.
"The standards were changed. The emphasis was on increasing rigor, so the test is more difficult and the new curriculums are more challenging for the students," Warwick noted.
This revamped assessment is designed to show students whether or not they are on track and ready for college and career readiness.
"We used to be a Level 4 school district, categorized as 'underperforming' and now, we're not requiring assistance from the state - the only high poverty school in the state with that categorization," Warwick added.
While he’s proud about the improved test scores, Warwick said there is still progress to be made.
"Obviously, in a district like Springfield with the high poverty levels, we still have a lot of need and a lot of work to do," Warwick said.
Moving forward, Warwick said they will continue building on a new program called 'We Learn,' which provides each student with their own laptop.
"So using the tech to implement to new curriculums is a big piece of this. Those are out two big initiatives. The kids love the laptops and the engagement is real good, but we have to meet the standards with the work, so we're working on it and were confident over time that really going to move us forward," Warwick explained.
