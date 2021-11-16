(WGGB/WSHM) - The MCAS test results declined this year showing more students had gaps in math and English language arts compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Western Mass News looked at the results and talked to officials about whether the test should be revised and how they plan to address the learning gaps.
The state did not administer MCAS tests in spring of 2020. The most recent year to compare with this year's scores is 2019.
In 2021, 46% of students in grades three-through-eight scored "meeting expectations" or higher in English language arts, while 33-percent scored the same in math.
Both showed a drop compared to 2019, when 52% of students scored "meeting expectations" or higher in ELA and 49% met expectations in math.
“The results were completely predictable. What our students were experiencing during the pandemic was the greatest loss,” said President of MA Teachers’ Association, Merrie Najimy.
According to the Massachusetts department of elementary and secondary education, the number of students meeting expectations locally in both English and math went down from 2019.
In Chicopee, 28% of students in grades three-through-eight scored "meeting expectations" in English language arts, while 18% scored the same in math. In 2019, 37% of students met expectations in both ELA and math.
Northampton schools showed better results, with 42% of students scoring "meeting expectations" in ELA, and 27% scoring the same in math. In 2019, 45% of students met expectations in ELA and 39% in math.
Slightly below the state average.
“It’s really much more difficult to replicate the types of tasks students do in a math lesson in a remote environment than it is for an English language arts lesson,” said Northampton Superintendent of Schools, John Provost.
Now school officials are speaking out about the standardized test.
“I think it is a piece providing the entire picture of whether the student has made progress and shouldn’t necessarily be the sole indicator of whether or not the student has made progress,” said Chicopee Assistant Superintendent, Matthew T. Francis.
Some are calling for changes.
“I think it could be much shorter than it is. I think it could be done in a way that’s less burdensome for students and administrators and allows teachers to spend more of their time focused on covering content instead of preparing students for the test,” said Provost.
The president of the Massachusetts Teachers’ Association wants to see the MCAS eliminated.
“They provide a limited measure of academic achievement and many students who perform well in school, don’t actually perform well on standardized testing,” said Najimy.
She said that they are working with state officials to find different tools to measure student's progress.
However, not everyone agrees. Western Mass News reached out to the Executive Director of the Massachusetts Business Alliance Education, Ed Lambert, who said the MCAS are a vital tool for measuring student success.
“It really has been an important tool in terms of a call to action from how we need to move going forward to support students and accelerate their learning,” said Lambert.
Everyone that Western Mass News spoke with agrees changes are welcome.
“We have to get students back on track, we can’t lose this generation of students because they had their education so disrupted by this pandemic,” said Lambert.
