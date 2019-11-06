WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With election day behind us, there's still one race not yet decided - for mayor in Westfield.
The tally was so close between State Senator Don Humason and Westfield Police Capt. Michael McCabe that neither of them have claimed victory or conceded.
Ninety-seven votes separate Humason and McCabe. We spoke with McCabe earlier today, who said he will most likely call for a recount.
Voters headed to the polls in Westfield on Tuesday.
"Well, I came out and voted. I always come out to vote. I am 75 years old and I think I have only missed one election in all my life," said Dorothy St. Pierre.
The Westfield clerk's office reports nearly 10,000 ballots were cast in the race for mayor.
The unofficial results show 4,983 people voted for Humason, while 4,886 people voted for McCabe.
With just 97 votes between the two candidates, some voters said there should be a recount.
"I think it is a good idea to double check the ballots to make sure that Mr. Humason did get in this way. Mr. McCabe will be more relaxed about his loss or his win, whatever," St. Pierre added.
Others think they shouldn't bother.
"I think it would be a waste of time because it's the difference is, ah, like 97 votes and if it was a dozen or half a dozen votes, I'd say then go ahead and recount, but it's not that close," said Brian Knowlton.
However, these voters agree on one thing and told Western Mass News whoever the mayor-elect ends up being, he will have work to do.
"I would like to see some control over the taxes and I'd like the water issue settled," Knowlton added.
St. Pierre said, "Somebody to take the interest of the citizens to heart. We've had a lot of water issues. I happen to be in that part of the city, in the north end, that has the PFAS issues with the water and I am very concerned about that. I have been buying my water for two years," Knowlton added.
City officials said they have 10 full days for the official numbers to come in and the candidates have ten days to request a recount.
McCabe told us he will most likely call for a recount, though he doesn't know when, while Humason said he supports a recount since the numbers are so close.
