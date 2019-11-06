WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tuesday's elections produced new mayor-elects across the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, but a final decision in Westfield hangs in the balance.
Don Humason has not claimed victory over Michael McCabe in Westfield’s race for mayor.
There were less than a hundred votes separating the two candidates.
To be specific, 97 votes is the difference between Humason and McCabe.
City officials said McCabe would have to petition for a recount.
Western Mass News spoke with McCabe over the phone today. He said he will eventually call for a recount in case there was a glitch in any of the voting machines. He said he is not sure when he will petition for the recount to take place.
We did reach out to Humason to get his take one day later, but we haven’t heard back.
Last night, with the slim margin, Humason told us he would wait to declare victory until the city clerk made things official.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
