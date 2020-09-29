SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- McCray’s Farm in South Hadley has been busy with customers so far this fall season.
However, the future of one of their main attractions - the haunted hayrides - is still up in the air.
Although autumn has just begun, McCray’s Farm is already having a successful fall season.
“…And you know, we have sold probably 50 percent more pumpkins than we do already. People are itching to get out,” said Stephen McCray, owner of McCray’s Farm.
McCray told Western Mass News that he feels COVID-19 restrictions are actually encouraging customers to enjoy his business.
“We are grateful for the business we are getting. This COVID thing is crazy, but it’s actually driving people here because they just need to get out,” McCray noted.
The farm had some minor changes to adhere to this year to follow social distancing guidelines, including limiting customers on their trailers that transport them to the pumpkin patches.
“We have five doubles to use most of the time, so we can be somewhat economical about it, but allow people to social distance,” McCray said.
While McCray’s Farm is up and running, they said they rely on the haunted portion for business, but right now, that is put on pause.
“We are not 100 percent sure it’s a go yet. We are still battling that out yet…We are hoping we can do it, but it’s kind of reliant on the town and what they can tell us,” McCray added.
The Monster Mash haunted hayride has made multiple changes to their operations in order to get approved. Some of those changes include:
- Capacity limits
- No lines
- Temperature checks of employees and customers
- Timed visits
- Training actors on social distance scaring
“The goal is October 9, but that’s just the goal at this point. It’s not written in stone,” McCray said.
The farm is still waiting on approval from the town for their haunted hayrides but either way, McCray is staying positive.
“The ice cream sales are up again because people are looking to get out and the mini-golf is doing fairly well. If we don’t get shut down, we will be okay,” McCray said.
