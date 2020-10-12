SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s less than three weeks until Halloween and people around western Massachusetts are looking for spooky things to do, even during a pandemic.
McCray’s haunted house and hayride in South Hadley officially opened to the public over the weekend and is making some changes looking ahead.
Coming off a better than expected first weekend, the Monster Mash haunted house and hayride at McCray's is gearing up for another busy weekend ahead - with COVID-19 restrictions in place.
“We started using a new system, online tickets, first time using it with the 30 years we’ve done it. We set it up for people to wait in their cars until it’s their time,” said Julia Sarrazin, manager at McCray’s Farm.
Sarrazin told Western Mass News that new precautions were put in place this year to allow their attractions to still happen even in the pandemic, but the first night, they experienced some difficulties.
“The system crashed the first night, so we had to work around that and to the best we could. We learned from that and fixed it for Saturday night,” Sarrazin added.
Besides the new online system, there are:
- Capacity limits
- Temperature checks for all employees and customers
- Socially distanced scare techniques used by the actors
With other haunted houses in the area not open this year, McCray’s Farm is busier than ever and they are doing a good job making sure their guests feel safe when they come.
“We’re still keeping masks a requirement and wiping down each wagon between rides and staff are going around to everybody to answer questions and make sure everyone is accommodated,” Sarrazin explained.
Make sure to purchase your tickets online and grab your masks to come to McCray’s haunted house and spooky hayride Friday and Saturday nights through Halloween.
