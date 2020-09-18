NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local restaurants were in the spotlight Friday as they face an uncertain future.
Congressman Jim McGovern toured several restaurants in downtown Northampton today and met with owners to hear their concerns.
The restaurant industry has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and McGovern is pleading with people to support local restaurants.
As we approach the winter months, he said they need all the support they can get.
"Food brings people together. That's why restaurants are the lifeblood of our economy. It is impossible to separate our community's character from their cuisine, but our restaurants are in trouble. Over three-quarters of Massachusetts' 16,000 restaurants are in danger of closing permanently," McGovern explained.
McGovern is also urging congress to pass the Restaurants Act, which would provide $120 billion in aid.
