(AP) -- U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern has won re-election after fending off a challenge from Republican Tracy Lovvorn.
The Massachusetts Democrat cruised to victory Tuesday in the state's 2nd Congressional District, which includes his home city of Worcester.
McGovern first was elected in 1996. He's known for pressing for congressional oversight and approval of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, and for working to divert defense spending to education and infrastructure.
McGovern founded the House Hunger Caucus to try to end hunger in the U.S. and abroad.
Lovvorn, a licensed physical therapist from Grafton, had positioned herself as a centrist candidate.
(AP) -- U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern has won re-election after fending off a challenge from Republican Tracy Lovvorn.
The Massachusetts Democrat cruised to victory Tuesday in the state's 2nd Congressional District, which includes his home city of Worcester.
McGovern first was elected in 1996. He's known for pressing for congressional oversight and approval of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, and for working to divert defense spending to education and infrastructure.
McGovern founded the House Hunger Caucus to try to end hunger in the U.S. and abroad.
Lovvorn, a licensed physical therapist from Grafton, had positioned herself as a centrist candidate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.