CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews are currently battling a landscaping supply store on Mckinstry Avenue in Chicopee.
The Chicopee Fire Department was called to the scene shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday. The fire is taking place at Chicopee Mason Supplies Inc.
There is no word at this time on how the fire started or if there are any injuries.
The street is currently closed to all traffic as firefighters control the smoke coming from the top of the commercial building.
There is a Western Mass News crew on the scene now.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
