EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With so many people at home, the need for services like Meals on Wheels is greater than ever.
Western Mass News checked in with a local program where the number of those signing up for help is also greater than ever.
In East Longmeadow, the Council on Aging said numbers of deliveries are up, but so too are the spirits of those helping out during this difficult time.
Skip Livingstone is one of many volunteers with the East Longmeadow Senior Center keeping up Meals on Wheels deliveries which, during this pandemic, is more important than ever.
“I think they have a sense of comfort that they know someone's coming and they're not going to be forgotten,” Livingstone said.
Council on Aging Executive Director Carolyn Brennan told Western Mass News numbers of participants are up, in part because many seniors are now in the high-risk category and can't get out.
Others have a different story.
“They're getting discharged from the hospital now, but the hospital doesn't want them to go into rehab because probably the safest place to be is at home. So we're just starting to see that influx. It’s not just so much we want to keep them from the grocery store, we just really want to help that homebound senior who doesn't have any resources,” Brennan explained.
Tracey Walz is the coordinator of the food pantry in town, which is also located in the senior center.
Demand there from both seniors and other residents and families is on the rise since the pandemic, Walz said. Curb-side pick up is available at the Senior Center, but Walz is now making deliveries herself for the increasing number of people who are homebound.
“They're extremely grateful. Everyone is always looking for toilet paper, paper towels, facial tissue. But also more than that, they're just grateful, so appreciative when I come. I'm like Santa Claus,” she said.
For her, it's personal.
“I get the blessing part though. They think they're receiving the goods, but it’s so humbling, and it’s a good thing we're doing here,” Walz noted.
It's different these days. There is no lingering or stopping to chat for a while, gloves are a must as is a six-foot distance, but Livingstone is happy to make sure all on his route are ok.
Like many communities, Meals on Wheels gets funding through federal and state grants.
Those who need help and live in East Longmeadow can contact the East Longmeadow Council on Aging. Most communities also offer Meals on Wheels, and most can also be contacted through the local senior center.
