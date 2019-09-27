WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News' team coverage on EEE turns now to the Big E, which is located in a now high risk community.
The latest case of EEE detected in the state is here in Hampden County, where the Big E has been taking place for the last two weeks.
"EEE is obviously a very, very serious concern," Gene Cassidy, the president and CEO of the Eastern States Exposition, tells us.
Cassidy says the safety of fairgoers is their highest priority, which is why they're recommending you take the necessary precautions if you're visiting.
"Long sleeves and certainly some spray, Off," said Cassidy.
He says spray won't be an issue at security and they've taken precautionary measures to make sure the disease doesn't come from the fair itself either.
"Every Equine horse that comes, has been inoculated from EEE, so EEE wouldn't come from the Eastern States," stated Cassidy.
But visitors who are worried can enjoy the activities inside too.
"We've got over half a million square feet indoors and there's a lot of shopping to be done," continued Cassidy.
And if anyone on the grounds experiences concerning symptoms or feels sick, medical staff are on standby.
"Our first aid station has some treatment as well," added Cassidy.
Cassidy also tells us that the cooler weather at night is helping to eliminate the risk of EEE here at the fair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.