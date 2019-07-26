WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers following a story we first brought you yesterday, yaks found wandering near Bearhole Reservoir in West Springfield.
The yaks are officially home after wandering through West Springfield Thursday, but now, new safety measures are in place.
"The minute they get in their head you want to catch them, then you have a problem," yak owner Michael Tierney tells us.
An unusual sight for people at Bearhole Reservoir when they spotted three yaks on the loose.
Western Mass News was there Thursday as the yaks were spotted.
Tierney says his yaks were at least two miles away from his Westfield farm, but he always had a plan if they ever got loose.
"I'll tap on a bucket when I do it, so they connect that sound with food, so I said, if they ever get loose, I'll have that way of calling them in," says Tierney.
That plan worked.
Tierney says the fence at his farm is about a mile long and there is a hole somewhere, which is how the yaks got out, but, right now, he's still not sure where.
"It's not an easy fix, because it would be difficult to get in going through the swamp and the bugs and the snakes, so I wasn't excited about that," stated Tierney.
Right now, the yaks are being held at the farm in a smaller, more confined area.
Tierney added additional fencing and heavy-duty panels on Friday that forces them to stay in the enclosed section until he can figure out where that hole is.
He says people all over town have been talking about his yaks now.
"It's just brought a lot of people together that i haven't talked to in years and it's actually been fun," said Tierney.
But, how did he end up owning yaks?
"I've always wanted animals on this farm that no one else has. Right now, they're just pets," added Tierney.
And they definitely seem to act like pets, who enjoy being pets.
Tierney says he plans to find and fix the hole sometime next week.
As for the yaks, he says they're pretty tired from their adventure, but promises the new enclosed area will hold them for now.
