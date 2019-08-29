HATFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With another confirmed case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis in a horse in western Mass, we’re getting answers on the steps that can be taken to prevent the spread of the virus.
It’s not just western Mass seeing these confirmed cases of EEE.
There’s a total of seven confirmed cases all across the state, according to the state’s Department of Public Health, but just like it's preventable for humans to get the virus, the same applies to horses.
“It’s sad, and it’s sad, because it’s preventable.” local horse owner Molly O'Brien tells us.
Molly O’Brien is a horse owner and works professionally in the horse industry.
She says, as upsetting as it is to learn of yet another horse infected with EEE, it’s frustrating, because a vaccine can stop it from happening.
“The vaccination itself rarely causes a reaction in the horse itself, and it’s just a matter of why. It’s not expensive, so is it a lack of knowledge or people that are opposed to vaccinations in general?" asked O'Brien.
A vaccine that Dr. Stephanie Vassar, with the Great Falls Equine and Veterinary Services, says could be the difference between life and death for the horse.
“The cost can be anywhere, depending on if it’s a small combination to a big combination, anywhere between $30 to $50. Normally, the vaccines are approved for up to six months right now," continued Dr. Vassar.
But the vaccine is just one of the ways to prevent EEE infections in horses.
O’Brien tells Western Mass News that it also comes down to how an owner manages their facility.
“Well, if you look at the horse behind me, she’s wearing, what we call, a fly sheet, which helps keep the bugs away from her body. She’s got a fan going in her stall so mosquitoes can’t land easily in the breeze and the same thing with flies.” said O'Brien.
There’s simple actions that aren’t just going to protect horses, but also humans such as…
“Reducing standing water and mosquito breeding areas, so, you know, you have to think about wheel barrels, buckets, the manure pile, and the amount of standing water in your property and trying to reduce that as well.” stated Dr. Vassar.
The newest case of confirmed EEE in a horse is out of Granby, so, as a result, the risk level there has been raised to critical.
Meanwhile, in neighboring communities, such as Belchertown, South Hadley, Ludlow, and Brimfield, the level has been raised to high.
