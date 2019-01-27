Mechanical issue forces helicopter to make emergency landing in Warren.

WARREN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing in Warren Sunday afternoon due to a mechanical issue.
Sgt. Millette of the Warren Police Department tells us that they were called to the area of Reed Street around 2:30 p.m. for a report of a helicopter landing in a field.
Officers arrived on scene, and spoke with the pilot, who stated that they had to make an emergency landing due to an unspecified mechanical issue.
The helicopter did land safely in a field that was located on Reed Street, and no injuries were reported.
It is unclear where this helicopter was venturing to or where it was flying from.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
