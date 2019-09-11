SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials say a mechanical malfunction is what caused a vehicle to go up in flames Wednesday afternoon.
According to Capt. Brian Tetreault of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad, firefighters were called to the area of 50 St. James Boulevard around 12:25 p.m. for a report of a vehicle fire.
Crews arrived to find a 2003 Honda Accord engulfed in flames.
Capt. Tetreault says that the driver of the Accord was able to escape the vehicle unharmed.
Upon further investigation. the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined that an electrical malfunction is what sparked the fire.
