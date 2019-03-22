WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was transported to the hospital after he experienced a medical emergency while driving and crashed into a tree.
Captain Corliss of the Wilbraham Fire Department tells us they, along with the Wilbraham Police Department, responded to a single car accident on the 3100 block of Boston Road around 6:00 Friday evening.
Upon further investigation, officials determined that a driver, who was traveling east along Boston Road, had went off the road after experiencing a medical emergency and struck a tree.
Police had shut down Boston Road in both direction, but has since reopened.
The driver was transported to Baystate Medical Center, and the extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.