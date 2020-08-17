HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts is currently seeing a rise in the need of coronavirus tests.
For those who need to get one soon, it may not be as easy as some think.
Those who try to schedule a COVID-19 test may find they can't get an appointment right away and their results may take several days.
“Currently right now in Massachusetts, we have seen a regular increase in the number of tests performed on a daily basis,” said Dr. Robert Roose, chief medical officer of Mercy Medical Center.
COVID-19 testing availability is less accessible than it was even a month ago
“It's created a bit of a challenge in some places and areas obtaining adequate supply in test kits,” he said.
Roose said part of the reason is that states are seeing more positive cases resulting in more people needing tests.
“If you have a positive test, you can quickly reach out with people who have been in contact with that person and then have them tested or tell them to quarantine so you can stop the spread,” he said.
Now that's getting a little tricky with a higher volume of tests being done, it's resulting in delayed turnaround times.
“There are certain labs, some of the larger ones that are around that have had delays in producing turn around times that can be delayed for three, five, seven days or even longer delays,” he said.
In this case, Roose recommends self-quarantining while waiting for results.
“They're just not able to put the lab tests on the machines they have because they're completely full around the clock running at maximum capacity,” he said.
To help mitigate the spread, he had an idea.
“I would recommend that people quarantine until you get that test result back exercising the most caution,” he said.
He said Mercy Medical Center has been able to maintain favorable turnaround times, but they're choosing to prioritize the most at-risk patients.
“Like those in the hospital, those with symptoms,” he said. “But we're also running into shortages and challenges with volume which is less urgent cases those results are waiting a couple of days.”
The good news is despite an increase in tests, Massachusetts continues to see a low percentage of positive cases.”
“Massachusetts' positivity rate is at its lowest at 1.4%, and we hope to continue to see that get lower,” he said.
Roose said people can plan ahead. If they know they need a COVID-19 test soon, they can make their appointment now since many places won't be able to get patients in for several days, and they can hopefully get their results back promptly.
