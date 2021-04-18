SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Monday, Massachusetts residents 16 and older become eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, but all Johnson and Johnson doses are still on pause across the country.
Earlier Sunday morning Dr. Anthony Fauci predicted a decision will be made for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine by Friday.
He said he thinks the one-shot dose will be back on the market with restrictions or warnings.
But until a decision is made there are two vaccines on the market right now, Pfizer and Moderna, for those 16 and older beginning Monday.
The Senior Director of Medical Policy for Massachusetts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Desiree Otenti, said this is a milestone many have been anticipating.
“Tomorrow signifies the light at the end of the tunnel basically for the rest of us adults who are old enough to get vaccinated and have some protection against COVID-19 and hopefully means the end of COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations as more people become vaccinated and eventually when we are able to vaccinate adolescents and youth it will be the end of the pandemic,” Otenti said.
She said the state's pre-registration system is working well, and people interested in a vaccine should put in their information to get on the list.
