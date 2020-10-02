SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News spoke with the chief medical officer for Trinity Health of New England, Doctor Syed Hussain, about how serious President Donald Trump's hospital admission is.
Hussain said the president is likely going to Walter Reed Military Medical Center as a precaution. Not only the POTUS having COVID-19 is a concern for our nation. But also, his age is a risk factor.
“The transfer to Walter Reed is likely out of an abundance of caution. Given that this is the President of the United States," said he explained.
Hussain told Western Mass News, it's worrying that the president’s physicians have not released much on his condition, and said it would be good for the American people to know how the president is doing.
"It is concerning that the president's physicians have not released detailed clinical information related to his current status," he said. "All we know currently is that he's had a fever since the morning, and he's fatigue.”
Besides the commander in chief contracting COVID-19 during the pandemic, another concerning factor is his age, 74-years-old.
“He does fall under the higher risk category, based on his age. Per CDC data out there, 8 out of 10 deaths that we've had in the United States, during this pandemic, have been individuals above the age of 65. So, age is a risk factor," Hussain noted.
This president released this video of himself on Twitter before he left to go to Walter Reed medical center.
"I'm going to Walter Reed Hospital. I think I'm doing very well," President Donald Trump said. "But we're going to make sure that things work out."
Western Mass News asked Hussain how the president looked to him.
“It's a very short video. He does look tired. He doesn't look like his usual energetic self. There's not a lot of information that's being shared," he said.
Hussain added that the president will likely be at the center for a few days, as doctors monitor his health.
