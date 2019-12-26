Medical experts detail ways to detect symptoms of, help prevent pneumonia.

PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - ESPN reporter Edward Aschoff died on Tuesday after battling pneumonia, which he contracted while reporting on a college football game.
He was 34 years old.
Pneumonia can occur any time of year, but doctors say community-acquired pneumonia is most popular during the Winter months, because a simple cold or flu can weaken the immune system and even damage our airways.
Edward Aschoff battled pneumonia for almost a month following his coverage of the Michigan-Ohio State game on November 30, the ESPN reporter taking to Twitter saying:
"I had a virus for two weeks - fever and cough - and the doctors think it turned into this multifocal pneumonia."
Also tweeting he never gets sick and has a very good immune system, this before succumbing to his illness on his 34th birthday.
Western Mass News is getting answers on the severity of pneumonia this year with Baystate Wing Hospital nurse practitioner Mary Guertin.
"If your resistance is low, you're overtired and your immune system isn't good. You're not eating well and getting enough rest. It can happen to anybody," Guertin tells us.
While Guertin hasn't seen more pneumonia cases than usual, she says it's more common than people realize.
"A cold that lingers on can do it if you have the flu and you end up getting complications from the flu," explained Guertin.
Turning deadly for roughly 50,000 patients in the U.S. according to the CDC.
"If you're sick and you're not getting enough rest, then you can get worse," continued Guertin.
Which is why sleep and proper hydration and nutrition are necessary if you notice any of these symptoms.
"The cough is much worse with pneumonia. You do get fever chills. Real heaviness in your chest, fatigue. Those kinds of things," added Guertin.
Which could indicate the lungs are infected and filling with pus or fluid.
See a medical professional to immediately start a treatment plan if you're experiencing any symptoms, because if you wait too long, it could be too late.
The CDC recommends the pneumococcal vaccination for all children younger than 2 years old and people two or older with certain medical conditions.
Adults 65 and older are also advised to get the vaccination since they're most at risk.
