(WGGB/WSHM) -- Medical marijuana-related vape products are poised to return to Massachusetts shelves on Tuesday, after a judge ruled the statewide temporary ban would not be enforced for those products.
This comes as CDC researchers believe Vitamin E Acetate is responsible for many of the lung-injuries around the country.
Starting tomorrow, places like INSA will be able to sell vape products for medical marijuana card holders for the first time since September.
However, other local vape shop proprietors said they've received no word from state officials as to whether or not they can resume selling batteries, charging devices, or any of the items banned by the governor months ago.
“We’ve noticed a huge drop in sales, so that’s not looking good,” said a co-owner of Zain's Smoke Shop, who didn't want to show his face on-camera.
He told Western Mass News that a judge's decision to overturn the vaping ban for medical marijuana doesn't do much for the local vape shop owners.
“They're not gonna come around to tell us what we can do with medical marijuana just because were not involved in that field,” he said.
Even though some of their devices could be used in vaping medical marijuana, he said no health officials have told him he can put certain batteries and pens back on the shelves.
“Because those products can be used for anything else besides medical marijuana...I think that they might not allow it just because there’s multiple uses for one device,” the store co-owner said.
The judge ruled the state's Cannabis Control Commission is the only agency that can regulate medical marijuana. Those on the CCC have not said whether they are in favor of banning marijuana vapes all together.
However, CDC officials have ruled that Vitamin E acetate, used most commonly in THC cartridges, has been found in the samples of those lung injury, saying: "these findings provide direct evidence of Vitamin E acetate at the primary site of injury within the lungs. "
"It’s just so confusing on what is allowed and what’s not allowed, what is going to be banned, what won’t be banned," the store co-owner explained.
Because Zain's Smoke Shop is not a dispensary, employees said they must wait until the ban is over in January and hope their customers will return.
“Most of them have even gone to Connecticut. What if they like that place better and they might not come back to us? Might be a little hard to get back up on our feet,” the store co-owner added.
The medical marijuana exemption from the vaping ban goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. tonight.
