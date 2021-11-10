WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Conjunctivitis, commonly known as pink eye, is a common health issue that health experts said becomes more common in colder months.
“it’s something that everyone can get absolutely,” said Louise Cardellina, physician assistant at AFC Urgent Care.
Conjunctivitis is a common health issue seen in both adults and children. Health experts are now warning people as more cases commonly pop up during colder months and the infection is highly contagious.
“I would imagine that we are inside more and touching more surfaces so the chances of it spreading would be greater…and can spread easily from one person to the next, especially if you have it in for touching your face, touch the doorknob, someone touches the doorknob, and touches their face and then they have it,” Cardellina added.
Western Mass News is getting answers from one medical expert on how you can best avoid an infection. Cardellina told us that they have already seen some cases begin to pop up.
“There has been a few extra cases and sometimes, it will spread throughout the school, we see a lot of cases, and then it dies down a bit, but if it’s caught early, it’s treated, and you stay home. The chance of it spreading and becoming not really a pandemic, but spreading that the chance will be less,” Cardellina explained.
If you do start to experience symptoms of pink eye, Cardellina noted, “Key thing with this is to get that right away. If you have redness of the eye, it’s itchy, anything draining from it, especially if you have contacts, you want to get that checked out because it becomes more of a serious infection…so if it looks like pink, I will send a prescription in for antibiotic eyedrops and the person does that and then they change the pillowcase, washcloth, towel and for two days, it goes away.”
Cardellina said pink eye is rarely ever serious, but it is still important to be seen by a health care provider.
“You need to come in because you need to ask antibiotic drops and there is no over-the-counter antibiotic drops and also, it could be something else. It could be a foreign body in the eye, it could be an abrasion on the ice. Especially again, if you were contacts, there are more things it could be and it becomes more of a serious situation,” Cardellina said.
Cardellina added that people showing any symptoms of pink eye should stay home for 24 hours to help stop the spread.
