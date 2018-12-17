SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Medical professionals are concerned as a new study showed that teens are vaping now more than ever.
The study also revealed that the youngsters vaping don't know nicotine was in their vape.
"It's more on the 7, 8, 9,10 level," said Jess Batchelder, physician assistant at AFC Urgent Care.
On a scale of 1 to 10, that's the worry level of physicians at AFC Urgent Care regarding vaping and teens.
"Over the long-term, they're getting addicted to these products because these cigarettes are just as addictive as regular cigarettes are," Batchelder explained.
A new study by Monitoring The Future shows that vaping was up among 12th graders by nearly 10 percent in 2017.
Furthermore, the number of seniors who vaped nicotine products in 2018 nearly doubled compared to 2017, up from 11 percent to 20.9.
On top of that, the study found that most of these teen users were none the wiser to nicotine being in their vape, which products like Juul have.
Medical providers said that awareness will help with that.
"It 100 percent has nicotine in it. Anything they're vaping out of they they should know, or assume, that there is something in it," Batchelder explained.
Some schools, like Chicopee Comp, have had to resort to more extreme measures to control vapers, by imposing fines on students caught in the act.
However, it's likely a problem that will continue because as Batchelder told Western Mass News vaping is convenient and the perfect way to avoid going outside for a smoke.
"You don't walk around smelling like tobacco smoke. [Do you think that influences the kids? They're like oh, hey, mom won't smell this on me?] 100 percent. I also think they come in different flavors - watermelon, cherry, grape, whatever flavor you can have it. I think a lot of times they start doing it because their friends are doing it, then they continue because it tastes good, then at some point, they get addicted to the nicotine," Batchelder noted
The study wasn't all doom and gloom though.
It also found opioid use from 12th graders has dropped as well as alcohol use.
