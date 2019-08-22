SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Parents are getting their kids ready to go back to school, gathering school supplies and making those last shopping trips, but a new school year means more exposure to classroom germs.
"I think, if you're in school, that's one of the places you're most at risk of getting sick, and getting infected and sharing germs," Taylor Koerner, Chief Resident at Baystate Children's Hospital, tells us.
The flu vaccine is out now and the Chief Resident at Baystate Children's Hospital tells Western Mass News you should get your child protected as soon as possible.
"There's no true way to predict when the flu is going to start and we know that, when it comes, it can really spread rapidly, so you want to get protected as early as possible. As soon as the vaccines come in, we recommend you get it," says Koerner.
Over 40 million people were affected by the flu last year, 500 thousand were hospitalized, and over 100 children passed away, but some people worry that it is too early to get a flu shot now.
We're told, if you were to get the flu shot today, it would last all the way until the end of flu season, which is normally around April or May.
Koerner says it's a misconception that it's better to wait to get the vaccine.
"I think a lot of that is just related to this idea that you want your peak immunity, and, when it's going to be the highest, one of the things that is going to prevent the infection from getting to that severe level is more people being vaccinated and keeping it from infecting as few people as possible," stated Koerner.
It takes up to two weeks for a flu shot to become effective in your body.
"That's why it's important to start earlier rather than later, to help make sure the immune system is able to fully respond," said Koerner.
Koerner says, when you go to get your child their flu shot, make sure the vaccine is this year's flu vaccine.
"The CDC is able to predict what the most likely strains of the flu are, which change every year, you want to get the ones that will predict the strains for this year not the ones for last year that have already come and gone," added Koerner.
The Center for Disease Control recommends that people get a flu vaccine by the end of October.
They say getting vaccinated in time before viruses begin spreading is crucial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.