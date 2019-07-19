SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a hot day and as we know more are on the way.
Many families will be heading to playgrounds and parks with splash pads to cool off but just how hot does the equipment get?
On a sunny day, a playground can be a great spot for kids to enjoy but it can get pretty hot. Can you guess how hot?
Western Mass News does know and AFC Urgent Care Nurse Practitioner Rina Patel said the numbers are high enough to cause first degree burns.
"You can feel when it's hot outside what you don't always know is just how hot playground equipment is, so we're putting this. Something many children will step on to the test and when we check the temperature...," Patel explained.
The splash pad wet came in at 89.1 degrees
Springfield mom, Jessie Burt told Western Mass News she takes her kids in the morning to beat the heat.
"We try to stick to the shade and go swimming if we can," Burt said.
Which is a good idea to avoid burns, but if one does come up.
"They can become very serious if you don't seek medical attention," Patel said.
Redness, inflammation, swelling, and blisters are all signs of first degree burns and require medical care. Urgent cares will likely be a popular place to go during this heatwave
"We're fully staffed with water and we have different types of burn treatments that we can provide here as well," Patel explained.
