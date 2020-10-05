SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Concerns about a bad flu season on top of coronavirus has Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, Governor Charlie Baker, and local doctors urging everyone to get their flu shot.
All children in daycare, school, and college are required to get one by the end of the year in Massachusetts.
“People are starting to come in and get their flu shots…It’s right about that time,” said Louise Cardellina with AFC Urgent Care.
According to Cardellina, Springfield residents are starting to visit their local urgent cares along with pharmacies to get flu shots and more importantly, local providers are urging their communities to do so in light of the fact that COVID-19 is here.
“That given the recent uptick in the area of the country of COVID-19, the safest thing to do is get a flu shot for multiple reasons…One is that the healthcare system will be indicated with people getting sick if it’s both the flu and COVID-19,” Cardellina added.
Cardellina said people don’t realize that, given the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in Springfield, the safest thing to do this year is to get their flu shot.
“To make life simpler for everybody…if you get your flu shot and your protected from the flu…less people will be getting ill…less people stressing out the healthcare system and we’ll be able to take of the people who are really ill and need the attention,” Cardellina noted.
Cardellina wants residents of Springfield to know that a flu shot protects you, but also your loves ones and your community from any additional viruses.
“I hope other people view it that way too. Start caring about people around you and using protective mechanisms do that….wearing the mask…getting the flu shot,” Cardellina explained.
