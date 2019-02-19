SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many of us who drink diet sodas simply can't stop at one and although they said they have zero calories, is it really worth the caffeine fix?
Cracking open a can of soda may seem like a great idea when you're thirsty and don't feel like settling for water, but before you take a sip, you should know that too much of that soda actually be effecting your health.
"So people think of 'I'm going to lose weight. I'll just start drinking diet soda instead of regular soda' because they think so sugar, no calories is better for you, but when they don't realize is they can have other effects," said physician assistant Jessica Batchelder.
According to a recent study conducted by the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association, drinking two or more artificially-sweetened drinks increases heart attack and stroke in women over 50.
The study involved 82,000 women and 5.1 percent of those in the study were drinking two or more artificially-sweetened beverages a day
"Too much of anything, artificial sweeteners is not good for there isn't a ton of data about how much and what happened with long term effects, but diet soda, soda kind of anything you're going to consume will give you adverse effect," Batchelder added.
Doctors said that diet soda can have immediate effects as well, such as headaches, cravings, and mood swings.
Batchelder told Western Mass News it's common for people to get addicted to drinking soda, but there are ways to break the habit.
"Kind of just slowly day-by-day taper yourself down, so instead of having two a day, have two one day, and one the next. It will take you time to get to the point where you your body doesn't feel like it needs those drinks. You have to commit and kind of just move forward and take it day-by-day," Batchelder explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.