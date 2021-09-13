LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Ludlow Police responded to a possible medical call Saturday afternoon that turned into an arrest.
According to the Ludlow Police Department, An officer responded to a dispatch to the CVS parking lot on Center Street and attempted to assist a male vehicle operator.
While trying to help the driver, Central Dispatch informed the officer that an active arrest warrant existed for the driver identified as Richard C. Bowers, 39, of Belchertown. The officer was also informed that Bowers' license was expired.
Bowers then tried to drive away as the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The officer tried to conduct an arrest, but Bowers tried to resist arrest by driving over the officer's right foot while hitting the officer's right leg with the driver's side door.
The officer radioed dispatch for more assistance while following Bowers into the parking lot of the Harding Ave. Dunkin' Donuts, where he was removed from a 2020 Lincoln MKZ and taken into custody.
After a search of the vehicle was conducted, 26 bags of heroin, a small bag of cocaine and a pocket knife were seized by Police.
Bowers was transported to the Ludlow Police Station for booking and was held on $50 thousand cash bail. He was transported to Hampden County House of Correction to await arraignment in Palmer District Court, according to Police.
The officer received minor injuries and is back to work, according to Ludlow Police.
Bowers was charged with the following crimes based on probable cause:
- A&B W/ Dangerous Weapon (motor vehicle)
- A&B on a Police Officer
- OP MV With License Suspended
- Resisting Arrest
- Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle
- Drug Possession Class A (heroin)
- Drug Possession Class B (cocaine)
- Failure to Stop for a Police Officer
