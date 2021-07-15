SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Medical students stationed at Baystate helped refresh a recovery home in Springfield Thursday.
Western Mass News caught up with one of the students. They told us they're part of the PERC program at UMass' medical school, a unique experience that allows them to spend the clinical part of their education directly giving back in the Springfield area.
"We learn with the community from the community. So the faculty we have at Baystate Purch is not only physicians, doctors or healthcare workers, it's also people who work in community organizations and general Springfield area. They come and teach us how to serve the community," said UMASS medical student Kaan Apaydyn.
The space on Avon Place is a new addition to the Mental Health Association's division of recovery and housing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.