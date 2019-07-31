AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Wednesday First responders statewide and those in the medical field descended on Six Flags New England to prepare for the worst of situations.
The mock drill simulating experiences such as mass casualties, shootings, and crashes.
The open grounds of Six Flags New England serves as the perfect arena for life-saving practices on Wednesday.
Gerald Beltran, from Baystate Health, explained a little about the process.
“Now this training brings together first responders and medical professionals. In some cases, they're learning about things they don't get to use that often. We're inside of a life-star helicopter right now, look how tiny it is," Beltran said.
Beltran is a Pre-Hospital Specialist at Baystate Health. He said trainees are getting the knowledge that can make a difference.
"We'll drop it right in there," Beltran noted.
Such as how to properly insert a breathing tube...
"Different angles the bullets took," Beltran said.
Treat a bullet wound...
"What's the most important part of a disaster? Getting you back with your family," Beltran said.
Even how to reunite victims with their families like they would in a mass casualty situation.
All of this pre-hospital work critical to saving a life, according to Beltran, who said this training is the real deal.
"The closer you can get to recreating something that might happen the more likely they're going to fall back on the training given to them," Beltran said.
Caleb Knight is in med school. He told Western Mass News he wants to be an emergency technician, a job that requires these sort of skills.
"Situations that even though they're few and far between, you want to be prepared for when they happen," Knight said.
Like all in this field he hopes he's never needed, but he's here to learn how to make a difference, just in case.
"If something were to happen I would love to be able to have some skills and be able to respond well," Knight said.
