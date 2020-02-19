SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A meeting was called for this afternoon in response to a new report highlighting issues inside the Roderick Ireland Courthouse and Hampden Juvenile Court in Springfield.
The meeting is still going on here in Springfield.
Officials were set to discuss the problems with the buildings' air quality and ventilation, something employees have been concerned about for years.
Environmental Health and Engineering, Inc. just released a 150-page report on the indoor environmental quality of the Springfield courthouse.
The report said temperatures in some areas were outside of normal ranges.
The report also identified multiple issues with cleanliness in the buildings
With recommendations of cleaning throughout the building to get rid of excessive dust and mold growth on supply air diffusers and windows.
The report also recommends that professional ductwork cleaning should be done.
The Hampden County Courthouse was built back in 1973 and it houses holding cells, courtrooms, common areas, and local offices.
