CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We have a follow-up to a situation Western Mass News first uncovered last month when Chicopee residents were wondering about strange structures placed on streets in the city’s center. It turns out the bike lane delineators still have people talking.
“It’s a good thought, but it just doesn’t work,” said Martin Topor, owner of Central Oil.
Residents and local business owners voiced their concerns about the new bike path loop downtown during a meeting at Chicopee City Hall Wednesday afternoon.
“It’s a cluster. It’s a combination. The bike path goes nowhere. It has no destination, no beginning,” Topor explained.
The flexible structures form a loop through downtown Chicopee separating drivers from bikers, but installing them meant taking out some parking spots. City leaders said 65 out of 237 spots were taken — that’s 27 percent of parking - and some business owners, like Topor, aren’t fans.
“I have my own off-street parking at my yard. However, my oil trucks do have difficulty maneuvering,” Topor added.
However, other business owners disagree and support the project.
“I personally love them,” said Giselle Cabrera, owner of Dames Beautique.
Cabrera told Western Mass News she thinks the project will bring more people downtown and keep bikers safe.
“When you’re on the road and you’re driving, it is very easy for your car to kind of get into the bike path lane and that’s not really safe,” Cabrera noted.
This project, costing more than $76,000, is completely funded through the state’s Department of Transportation Shared Streets and Spaces Program.
Leaders said this is all temporary and it comes down on November 15 for the winter months.
A feedback form is available online for anyone with thoughts or concerns.
