HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A community discussion was held in Holyoke regarding the future of two new middle schools.
The proposal is something Western Mass News has been covering since the idea was brought forward from Holyoke officials.
But now parents and taxpayers had the chance to learn more about what exactly it would consist of.
Holyoke public school committee member Dennis Birks has been part of the effort to build a new middle school at the existing site of the Peck School, and another at the corner of Chestnut and Hampshire Street.
"We started with the design process three years ago, so we looked at conditions of the schools now and decided the two worst schools would be the one we would replace," Birks said.
He told Western Mass News that even though his kids have already graduated from Holyoke schools, this is about giving students a healthy and safe environment so that they can be successful.
"I'm not going to have kids that are going to be using these two new middle schools but it's for the common good, for the community and of course I'm invested in the community I've been here my whole life. So my investment is to improve the community as a whole," Birks explained.
That's why a question and answer discussion was held Saturday, where it was shared with taxpayers that each school would be able to host 550 students.
"I don't think there are many people that don't think we need new schools, we do. The problem is the funding, how are we going to do it," Birks noted.
It's a question that Birks said still needs to be answered.
That's why he's hoping that the proposal will now move to the city council.
"It needs to go on the ballet so that the community members can have their say," Birks said.
If these new schools are built, they would be the newest ones to be built since 1989.
Western Mass News will continue to follow all of the latest developments on these proposals.
