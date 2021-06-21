SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A meeting to discuss an effort to help get illegal dirt bikes off the streets in Springfield was canceled abruptly Monday.
Springfield City Councilor Orlando Ramos said he wants more time to get gas stations on board before moving forward.
This proposed ordinance is to stop gas stations from selling gas to illegal dirt bikers. The City Council's Public Safety Committee expected to hear from gas station owners Monday afternoon, but the meeting was called off, leaving residents to wonder what will be done to stop the noise.
“We need to do something about it. It's annoying. It's loud,” Springfield resident Quevia McCarthy said.
We've shown you the videos taken by Western Mass News viewers, and we're hearing from residents in Springfield who want the loud and dangerous disruption of illegal dirt bikes to stop.
Springfield City Councilor Orlando Ramos has a plan, an ordinance he's trying to get passed that would fine a gas station up to $100 for selling gasoline to illegal dirt bikers. But a meeting planned on Monday afternoon to move the proposal forward was called off.
“We decided to postpone that meeting until next month. Just to sort of give an opportunity to the businesses to weigh in on this ordinance and give us their opinion,” Ramos said.
In the meantime, one western Mass. resident does not think the ordinance would work.
“If you go to like a Cumberland Farms or a Pride, the people that are working in those stores aren't watching the people pumping gas,” Bill Jolivet said.
Ramos said gas stations should do their jobs and be on the lookout if an illegal dirt biker rides up to a pump.
“A gas station will deny an 18-year-old getting alcohol. Well, they can also deny someone on a dirt bike from getting gasoline,” Ramos said.
Ramos points out there would be a way dirt bike owners can buy gas legally.
"The only way that they can have access to gasoline is if that dirt bike is on a trailer on its way to a private property," Ramos explained.
Jolivet sees a potential loophole in that.
“What's stopping a dirt biker from going up with an approved gas container, buying it in a gas container, walking around the corner, and pouring it into his bike,” Jolivet said.
McCarthy just wants the dirt bikers to be out of her neighborhood.
"Go ride your bike somewhere else, not in the streets. You can kill someone. You can get hurt," McCarthy explained.
Ramos said he sees the ordinance eventually passing, and he plans to hold another public safety committee meeting to hear from the public and business owners before the actual vote.
