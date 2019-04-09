SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A meeting was held tonight to discuss test results that show a rise in haloacetic acids in Springfield's water.
The Water and Sewer Commission says the water is okay to drink.
Springfield Water and Sewer Commission officials say that the HAA5 levels in the water was due in part to the vast amount of rain we received in 2018, which caused the levels of dissolved organic matter in the Cobble Mountain Reservoir to increase.
"It's a long-term concern that," Joshua Schimmel, Executive Director of the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, tells us. "Consumption over a lifetime is what the issue is. Had this been an immediate health concern, there would have been notification within twenty-four hours."
The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission tells Western Mass News they continue to do thousands of lab tests during the year and use those results to adjust their treatment.
