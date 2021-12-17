SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Parents of Curtis Blake Day School students are hoping to get some answers after they learned the school would be shutting down.
They recently learned the Curtis Blake Day School in Springfield is closing on January 14.
School officials said it's due in part to pandemic staffing shortages, but parents don't believe that's the case.
In the meeting that's happening right now, they are hoping to address some issues. They claim the school did not make enough effort to fill open positions by not posting the job listings.
They also allege the school did not post their financials or meeting minutes for the majority of this year, leaving parents in the dark.
The meeting is scheduled to continue until 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.