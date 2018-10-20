SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The jackpot for the Mega Millions lottery game will continue to climb following last night's drawing.

Game officials say no tickets matched all six numbers to claim the estimated $1 billion dollar grand prize.  It's now expected to grow to $1.6 billion. 

Last night's numbers were 15,23,53,65,70 and Mega Ball 7. 

[READ MORE: Mega Millions jackpot soars to $900 million, second-highest]

The next drawing will be Tuesday. 

The largest lottery jackpot was a $1.6 billion Powerball prize won in January 2016. So this Mega Millions jackpot will likely tie that and even may surpass that amount to become the largest in U.S. history. 

Interested in seeing if you'll be the lucky winner of one of the largest lotteries in history? 
 
You have until Tuesday evening to purchase a Mega Millions ticket which cost $2.00 per play.  The Drawing airs at 11:24 p.m.   For more details click here.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The last Mega Millions jackpot that was hit was over the summer when a group of California office workers won $543 million in July.

