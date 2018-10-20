SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The jackpot for the Mega Millions lottery game will continue to climb following last night's drawing.
Game officials say no tickets matched all six numbers to claim the estimated $1 billion dollar grand prize. It's now expected to grow to $1.6 billion.
Last night's numbers were 15,23,53,65,70 and Mega Ball 7.
The next drawing will be Tuesday.
The largest lottery jackpot was a $1.6 billion Powerball prize won in January 2016. So this Mega Millions jackpot will likely tie that and even may surpass that amount to become the largest in U.S. history.
