BRAINTREE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The jackpots for two lottery games have grown to over three-quarters of a billion dollars.
Mass. State Lottery officials said that Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot is now an estimated $470 million. The cash payout option option would be an estimated $265.3 million.
Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot for Wednesday is now an estimated $282 million, with a cash payout option of $161.1 million.
The combined total for both jackpots: estimated $752 million.
“As the jackpots grow to these levels and the excitement in them increases, we encourage our customers to keep the experience of playing the lottery enjoyable by playing responsibly,” said Mass. Lottery executive director Michael Sweeney in a statement.
The last time someone won the Mega Millions jackpot was on July 24, while the last Powerball jackpot win was on August 11.
Mega Millions tickets can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Tickets for Powerball can be bought until 9:50 p.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.