SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Dress for Success Western Mass. is holding its outdoor mega tag sale at the Eastfield Mall this coming week.
“Today I got away with two bags, but who knows. I almost started the third but I’m going to hold off until my next time here,” Dress for Success volunteer Debbie Wood said.
Dress for Success Western Massachusetts is holding its mega tag sale at the Eastfield Mall and for the first time outdoors.
An event typically held three times a year inside the mall where women can shop for new and gently used clothes, the organization had to make some changes due to the pandemic.
“Just so people feel comfortable here. You can see we have opened up the tent the breeze comes through,” Dress for Success Western Mass. Executive Director Margaret Tantillo said.
Tantillo said this event typically brings in hundreds of people and they are expecting an even better turn out this year.
“I would say easily 10 years we have tag sales periodically. This is huge because people have been cleaning out their closets for the past year I have received generously donated stuff for Dress for Success. So this does help support us as well as we provide clothing for women who go on interviews or secure jobs and need additional clothing,” Tantillo explained.
The tag sale is fully run by volunteers like, Wood, who said she looks forward to this event each year.
“Well first of all you get to shop for some quality merchandise, but some of it still has its tags on it. So you get to do that in the process of putting away the clothing, and it’s just a good service for a Dress for Success. It’s phenomenal to feel like you’re getting a bargain and you’re helping a program too,” Wood said.
You can come shop at the tag sale anytime from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. up until Thursday, June 24.
