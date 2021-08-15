AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The Melha Riders hosted their fourteenth annual hospital run. The ride starting in Agawam and made its way to the Shriners Children's Hospital in Springfield.
After canceling last year's event due to the pandemic, organizers and riders alike were eager to bring their bikes back out for the kids.
"Our motto is 'we ride so kids can walk' and we got all our friends and family here so that we can ride," said Nick Athas, the 2021 president of the Melha Riders.
Hundreds of bikers lined up Sunday morning for the ride, benefiting Shriners Hospital for Children in Springfield, at the Melha Shrine Center in Agawam.
The group made the ride towards the hospital in Springfield and back to the Polish Club of Agawam. Afterward, there was food and drinks available for purchase as well as music from local favorites, Trailer Trash.
"We had to cancel last year this year, I took a chance on it and we’re gonna have us run one way or another," said Athas.
Athas told Western Mass News that groups of riders from all over the northeast came out to Sunday's ride.
"I can’t tell you how many groups are here but we have groups from all over the place we have the Shriners from all over the local area, Connecticut coming in all different riding clubs," said Athas.
Those clubs raised over $14 thousand for the hospital. Ride founder Mike Santos said seeing the difference their efforts make is why he started the event over a decade ago.
"We travel through the hospital, the goosebumps you get going through the hospital seeing those kids out there thanking us for everything that makes it all worthwhile," said Santos.
"You see the look on the kid's faces or you see them getting that get a new leg or a new arm a prosthetic arm it’s unbelievable the work that you see done," said Athas.
The Melha Riders Club has raised over $320 thousand for the hospital over the years. More information on how you could donate could be found here.
