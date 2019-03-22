WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After sixty-four years, the Melha Shrine Circus at the Big E fairgrounds is coming to an end.
The circus has become an annual tradition for several western Mass families, however.
With attendance numbers declining, organizers say they had no choice but to cancel it.
"I'm a circus nut," Al Zippen of Melha Shriners tells us. "I love the circus people. They're very interesting. Families that go back generations."
However, the annual event he looks forward to every year has been discontinued, a business decision that, he says, wasn't easy.
Zippen tells Western Mass News that, just to open the circus, it costs $150,000.
"We lost money the last few years, and," continued Zippen. "There's only so long you can go losing money, and we tried to hold on. We held on for a few years, but it reached a point we couldn't put that money out."
Zippen says that, with all of the criticism of animals being used as performances at the Big E, he says that that is not the reason it's being cancelled.
"People want to see the animals," says Zippen. "We did one year without animals and we've had more phone calls than we ever had about the circus."
In response to today's news, PETA stated:
"At a time when people everywhere are demanding human-only performances, the Melha Shrine's decision to nix its cruel and archaic circus is right on trend. PETA looks forward to seeing these abusive spectacles banished to the history books in Massachusetts and around the world."
"I think that," said Zippen. "Organizations, such as that, are important if you look at the checks and balances kind of things, so I don't get irritated about that. It's important to have people that are keeping an eye on things."
Zippen says that the Melha Shriners clowns will still have a presence and you can still find them in all the parades.
"We're not going away," stated Zippen. "We're looking at other things. We have people calling us, suggesting this, suggesting that, and we have people working on it. We're going to come up with some other things that we're going to do."
