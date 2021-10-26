AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The rain has mostly stopped for now, but in a few more hours, conditions are expected to worsen drastically. The rain has been off and on in Agawam for most of the afternoon and road conditions are good.
There hasn’t been a lot of heavy wind yet, but as Janna said, that is expected tonight and, if that happens, it could lead to problems in western Massachusetts.
Western Mass News spoke to Chris Besse with the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, or MEMA. He said they're keeping their eyes on the forecast and preparing local partners for issues that may pop up.
“The strongest one is the strong winds in the eastern part of the state, but even gusts are expected to reach eastern side from Massachusetts and central, as many leaves on the trees this time of year, there could be a significant amount of power outages, so that’s what we’re keeping a close eye on is the potential for power outages,” Besse explained.
Besse said MEMA is ready to respond in case power does go out and he urged people not to go near any downed wires or trees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.