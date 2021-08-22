AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency officials across the Commonwealth are keeping their eyes on Henri as it moves ashore.
The regional MEMA operations center in Agawam is in the process of gathering information from the emergency management coordinators across five counties. They oversee Berkshire, Franklin, Hampshire, Hampden, and Worcester counties.
Regional centers like the one in Agawam lend support to local towns and cities, but it really is a two-way street. Towns and cities report their damages, outages, and MEMA determines which municipalities have declared a state of emergency. After the rain and winds pass, the center will then begin offering state assistance to towns that sustained damage from sand bags to sign boards. If a town were to need an emergency shelter, the center would also help set that up.
Flooding is a big concern and Gov. Charlie Baler said the state has eyes on lakes and rivers that have been filling up from all of our summer rainstorms.
“The flooding issue, at least based on what we see right now, is more of a Buzzards Bay and a south coast issue and not quite severe as people originally anticipated, but remember, we have a lot of inland bodies of water that've absorbed 17 to 20 inches of rain over the course of the past 45 days. If we get a ton of that, which we anticipate, you could see significant flooding not just on roads, but also in some of our inland bodies of water as well,” Baker explained.
Baker and MEMA are continuing to watch for widespread power outages and any potential strain on the region’s power grid.
"There's still the possibility of widespread power outages in just about every part of the Commonwealth due to high winds and the heavy rain. Across Massachusetts, we will likely see tropical storm force winds, which will be somewhere in the vicinity of 40 miles per hour on a sustained basis,” Baker noted.
Flooding will make trees more susceptible to toppling and officials warn many roads west of Worcester to the New York border could see debris and that street closures should be expected.
MassDOT said in a statement:
"MassDOT crews have been involved in storm preparation planning for several days and have collaborated with other state agencies to support any needs related to fallen debris, downed power lines on roads or flooding which impacts travel.“
Western Mass News will continue to follow the latest with Henri and will have the latest on-air, online, and in our app as it becomes available.
