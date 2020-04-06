BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A member of Governor Charlie Baker's cabinet has tested positive for the coronavirus, as of today.
The member, Secretary Thomas A. Turco of the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security released a statement today after confirming the positive test.
“This weekend, after experiencing mild symptoms, I was screened for COVID-19 and was notified late yesterday that I had tested positive. I have notified my close contact colleagues and am working from home, where I remain in frequent contact by phone and email with public safety agency heads and my senior staff," Turco explained.
Turco said he will continue to follow the CDC guidelines and follow Governor Baker's social distancing advisory.
“The EOPSS team has been diligent in working remotely and following Governor Baker’s social distancing advisory. When it has been essential to meet in person, we have been careful to adhere to DPH and CDC health and safety guidance. I am deeply grateful to my colleagues in the office and the public safety community for stepping so seamlessly into new and important roles to protect the Commonwealth’s residents and communities. That work will continue without interruption," Turco noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.