(WGGB/WSHM) - Officials for the Hampshire Regional School District have announced that a member of one of their local schools was determined to be presumptive positive case for COVID-19.
Aaron Osborne, Superintendent of the Hampshire Regional School District, says school officials were notified of the situation last night.
Upon verifying with the state Department of Public Health in concert with the local boards of health, Superintendent Osborne has decided to cancel a "planned in person day for instructional staff on Monday, March 16".
Local boards of health will continue to assess the situation and look for potential exposures.
At this time, district families have been asked to practice social distancing as officials continue to determine if that individual came into contact with anyone.
