LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A member of Ludlow High School has tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent Todd Gazda said.
Gazda sent a letter to parents and staff to inform them of the positive case and said they’ve had a plan in place in case this were to happen.
“We will be contacting persons who are considered close contacts to these individuals so that they are aware of the necessary steps to quarantine as well as where they can go to be tested,” he said in the letter. “If you are not contacted, then you and/or your child have not been identified as a close contact of the individual who tested positive. It is our first responsibility to keep our students and staff safe.”
The school gets cleaned every night, he said, and he’s encouraging everyone to wear a mask, keep physically distant from others and practice good hand washing and hygiene.
“We will continue to be vigilant in adhering to all of the protocols that have been put in place in an effort to continue in-person learning,” he said in the letter. “Remote learning will also provide students who are required to quarantine at home the opportunity to continue with learning and instruction.”
