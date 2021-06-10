SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Worcester police officer Emmanuel "Manny" Familia will be laid to rest Thursday, nearly one week after losing his life while trying to save a drowning teenager.
Thousands of members of law enforcement will attend Familia's funeral including officers from the Western Mass area. Members of the Springfield Police Department, Chicopee Police Department and West Springfield Police Department will board buses and depart from Springfield Police Headquarters at 7 a.m.
A funeral mass for Officer Familia is scheduled for 10 a.m. at St. John's Catholic Church in Worcester.
Familia passed away Friday, June 4 after attempting to rescue a 14-year-old teenage boy who was struggling in the water at Green Hill Pond.
"Officer Familia made the ultimate sacrifice rescuing others in the community he served," said Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood. "To honor his memory and to pay our respects, we will be sending a large contingent of officers to Manny's funeral to not only show our support, but also send our love to his family, friends and colleagues."
Officer Familia, who was just 38-year-old, was a five-year veteran of the Worcester Police Department. He leaves behind his wife and two kids.
